Rihanna’s new music will be ‘worth the wait’

Chart-topping star Rihanna has actually promised her new music will be “worth the wait”.

The ‘Work’ hitmaker hasn’t released an album since ‘Anti’ in 2016 however she insisted she is” always” working on her music and despite fans’ pleas for her to share her newest product, she wishes to wait until she’s totally pleased.

She stated: ”I’m always working on new music. Just because I haven’t released an album in a few years doesn’t mean I haven’t been working on it.

”I’m not just going to put music out because people are craving it. I’m going to make it worth the wait – and it will be worth the wait.”

The 32-year-old singer has actually likewise found success as a actress and with her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty but she firmly insisted that whatever she’s working on has to be something she genuinely believes in.

She told new! magazine: ”For me, it’s about achieving excellence. That’s why I will never put an album out for the sake of it or do a movie for the sake of it or a fashion collaboration for the sake of it. I have to believe in it.”

The ‘Ocean’s 8’ star is keen to do more acting, too.

She stated: ”I’m still relatively new to acting but already I’ve got to work with acting royalty like Sandra Bullock. If I get the right offer then I would love to do more, for sure.”

And while Rihanna is a huge fan of reality TV, she does not think she ‘d ever have the time to get involved and be a judge on a program such as ‘The X Factor’ or ‘The Voice’.

She stated:”I love to watch reality TV. As for being a judge, it’s not something I’m thinking about right now as it’s such a big commitment, but never say never.”